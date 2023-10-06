Advertise
13 Cares For Health
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities said an impaired driver hit and killed a woman near Speedway and Dodge in Tucson early Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Tucson Police Department said 70-year-old Deidree Ann Markin was in a crosswalk when she was hit around 6:20 a.m. She died at the scene.

The TPD said the driver who hit Markin was impaired at the time of the crash. The man will likely face several charges once the toxicology results are in.

The roadway was closed for several hours in the morning.

