TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities said an impaired driver hit and killed a woman near Speedway and Dodge in Tucson early Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Tucson Police Department said 70-year-old Deidree Ann Markin was in a crosswalk when she was hit around 6:20 a.m. She died at the scene.

The TPD said the driver who hit Markin was impaired at the time of the crash. The man will likely face several charges once the toxicology results are in.

The roadway was closed for several hours in the morning.

