TPD working crash at Fort Lowell, Country Club

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a crash at Fort Lowell and Country Club on Thursday night, Oct. 5.

TPD says a vehicle hit a bus bench in the area.

Authorities say three victims are involved and two have been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD says both east and westbound travel on Fort Lowell from Country Club will be shut down for an unknown time frame.

