Arizona leaders respond to attacks against Israel

(ABIR SULTAN | Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - State leaders and representatives are responding to the unfolding situation in Israel.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs released a statement saying: “I condemn the horrific terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. Arizona stands with the people of Israel and supports their right to self defense. My heart breaks for the families of those who have been killed, injured or captured.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said: “The terrorist attacks against Israel are horrific, and our hearts are with the Israeli people. We stand firmly with our strongest ally, and we’ll do everything we can to support Israel as she defends herself and protects innocent lives from violence and terrorism.”

Sen. Mark Kelly said: These attacks by Hamas against Israel were heinous and unprovoked. My thoughts are with the families of those killed, injured, and captured. I strongly condemn these attacks. The United States remains unwavering in our support for Israel and their right to self-defense.”

Rep. Juan Ciscomani said: “Iran-backed Hamas terrorists have launched an unjust, unprovoked war on Israel. The U.S. continues to stand firmly behind our closest ally. The attacks on Israel should be universally condemned.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego said: “The unprovoked terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israeli citizens are alarming and horrifying. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this unprecedented time. I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from these heinous and widespread attacks.”

