CCSO: Bisbee teen accused of human trafficking arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bisbee teen accused of human trafficking.

The CCSO said deputies were looking for a white Toyota Tundra accompanied by a silver sedan as a reported scout vehicle, with the Tundra being reported as a loaded vehicle with up to four undocumented immigrants leaving the Bisbee/Naco area heading towards Highway 80.

CCSO deputies observed the Tundra heading northbound on Highway 80 at mm 329. A traffic stop was conducted at mm 328. As the deputy made his approach towards the vehicle, it sped off. The Tundra turned eastbound on Davis Road.

According to CCSO, a high-risk stop was conducted near mm 4, Davis Rd. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old Bisbee resident.

CCSO deputies also located four male immigrants who were turned over to Border Patrol.

Authorities said the juvenile was booked into Bisbee Jail as an adult.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.