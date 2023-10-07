Advertise
13 Cares For Health
CCSO: Bisbee teen accused of human trafficking arrested

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bisbee teen accused of human trafficking.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bisbee teen accused of human trafficking.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bisbee teen accused of human trafficking.

The CCSO said deputies were looking for a white Toyota Tundra accompanied by a silver sedan as a reported scout vehicle, with the Tundra being reported as a loaded vehicle with up to four undocumented immigrants leaving the Bisbee/Naco area heading towards Highway 80.

CCSO deputies observed the Tundra heading northbound on Highway 80 at mm 329. A traffic stop was conducted at mm 328. As the deputy made his approach towards the vehicle, it sped off. The Tundra turned eastbound on Davis Road.

According to CCSO, a high-risk stop was conducted near mm 4, Davis Rd. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old Bisbee resident.

CCSO deputies also located four male immigrants who were turned over to Border Patrol.

Authorities said the juvenile was booked into Bisbee Jail as an adult.

