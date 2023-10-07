Advertise
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new scam

Online Scam Alert
Online Scam Alert(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a new scam.

The CCSO said they were advised of a new scam wherein a caller posing as a Sheriff’s Office employee called from a number identified as the main Sheriff’s Office number and contacted a registered sex offender.

According to the CCSO, the registered offender was advised that there was an issue resulting in a warrant for the registrant’s arrest and a bond of $1200 was required.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says, " Please do NOT become a victim to these criminals! Law Enforcement does NOT call to advise of a warrant and demand money.”

