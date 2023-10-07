FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly above average heat, wind to persist through weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The high in Tucson will be 94 degrees, about 5 degrees warmer than today’s average temperature. Winds will persist throughout the day, blowing 10 to 20 miles per hour with localized winds up to 35 mph. Rain is possible in Tucson, but not very likely with a 10% chance. Thunderstorms south of Tucson are also possible.

