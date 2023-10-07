First Alert Forecast: Windy & a bit cooler for your weekend decorating forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Tucson had yet another triple-digit day, tying the previous daily record of 101, making it our 86th triple-digit day of the year (average is 68). Additionally, it tied for the 12th latest recording of triple digits, with only 11 instances of triple digits occurring later in the year. Yikes! However, temps will settle back down into the mid-90s for this weekend & into the low 90s by next week (maybe even the high 80s late next week).

Slight chances for showers/storms through Sunday, with the best chance being tomorrow afternoon. Dry conditions from there on out.

Wind will really pick up tonight & peak in the late morning hours tomorrow with winds possibly gusting over 30 mph for some spots. Winds will die down by tomorrow evening.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & windy with a morning low of 73 & a high of 95. AM winds will be 15-25 mph (gusting up to 35 mph), dying down to 10-15 mph in the PM. 10% chance for showers/storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 68 & a high of 94.

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 63 & a high of 91.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 61 & a high of 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 60 & a high of 89.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.