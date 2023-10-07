Advertise
Golder Ranch responds to garage fire(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews spent part of their Saturday morning, October 7, battling a garage fire.

Golder Ranch Fire says crews responded to a detached garage fire near La Cholla and Naranja Drive.

A spokesperson says crews quickly controlled the fire and no one was hurt.

Investigators are now looking into a cause.

