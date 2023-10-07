Golder Ranch responds to garage fire
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews spent part of their Saturday morning, October 7, battling a garage fire.
Golder Ranch Fire says crews responded to a detached garage fire near La Cholla and Naranja Drive.
A spokesperson says crews quickly controlled the fire and no one was hurt.
Investigators are now looking into a cause.
