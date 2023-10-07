Advertise
More charges for accused Douglas church arsonist

Eric Ridenour has been accused of setting fire to two churches in Douglas, Arizona, on May 22,...
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of burning down two churches in Douglas now faces more federal charges and a mental exam.

A court filing shows Eric Ridenour is now charged with obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs along with using fire to commit a felony.

This is in addition to arson charges. A judge also ordered the suspect to have a mental evaluation sometime next month.

Prosecutors say Ridenour burned two churches because he didn’t like women or gay people in positions of authority in the church.

In a hearing last month, he also refused an attorney, saying he was leaving his defense to God.

