More charges for accused Douglas church arsonist
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of burning down two churches in Douglas now faces more federal charges and a mental exam.
A court filing shows Eric Ridenour is now charged with obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs along with using fire to commit a felony.
This is in addition to arson charges. A judge also ordered the suspect to have a mental evaluation sometime next month.
Prosecutors say Ridenour burned two churches because he didn’t like women or gay people in positions of authority in the church.
In a hearing last month, he also refused an attorney, saying he was leaving his defense to God.
