Nogales Border Patrol seizes 160 Ib. of narcotics

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Nogales Station Border Patrol agent and his K9 seized more than 130 pounds of narcotics near Amado, Arizona. It happened on October 5th, at around 10:00 a.m.

A K9 team found and seized four abandoned duffel bags with the drugs near the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint. There was 71 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value of $63,796, and 63.3 pounds of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $416,150.

“This narcotics seizure is significant,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. “It not only demonstrates the hard work of this dedicated canine team, but also illustrates the need for our agents to be in the field, doing what they do best. In this case, that’s keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our nation’s communities.”

The drugs have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

You can report any suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol by calling (520)-748-3000.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.