Pima County Superior Court uses online questionnaire to aid in juror selection

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Technology has impacted every area of our lives, including our local legal system.

Many Pima County residents, when they’re called upon to serve, have been getting an online option instead.

When the State of Arizona eliminated peremptory strikes, it completely changed the juror selection process.

“Both sides in a case had the ability to get rid of some jurors really for any reason,” Criminal Defense Attorney Louis Fidel said.

It means more questionnaires, including details about the case, to see if someone is fit for the job.

“The online option we have is on some specific cases jurors may get an email or a letter in the mail,” Pima County Director of Jury Services said, “directing them to go online and answer some questions about the specific case that they will be showing up for as a juror.”

The online option is approved by the judge and attorneys involved with the case, including information like where the crime happened a list of witnesses’ names, and some have even reported their questionnaire including the defendant’s initials, making the case itself easier and easier to research ahead of time.

“I can see a concern if people go out and google the case and learn more about it before they’re instructed not to do that,” Fidel said.

Pima County Superior Court says preventing bias through research is a top priority.

“We’re all so used to just being able to use Google to search anything, but as a juror on a case,” Digges said, “you’re confined to what you hear in the testimony and evidence and you can’t do your own research so these questionnaires always administers do not do any research.”

The online option is reserved for cases with longer trials, such as murder and sex abuse, with the option leaving officials hopeful for more transparency and integrity going into a situation with serious significance.

“The hope is also that by having people do it from the privacy of their own home,” Digges said, “they might be more candid and complete in their responses than they would be sitting in a room full of strangers.”

Pima County Superior Court says they only use this strategy for cases about 20% of the time.

