Tucson Botanical Gardens begins landscape classes that encourage water conservation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Botanical Gardens is encouraging residents to switch: trading grass for desert plants.

“I do understand people’s nostalgia to having a lawn and grass,” Tucson Botanical Gardens Director of Education Katie Rogerson said, “but this is the Sonoran desert, and the desert is so beautiful without a single blade of grass.”

Grass is a thing of the past for Tucson homes, and the benefits of making the switch are substantial.

“It’s better for the environment you can plant native plants or adapted species that will help to attract pollinators and support wildlife habitat,” Rogerson said, “and I think it’s a lot less maintenance for the homeowner as well as much less of a water bill.”

The Tucson Botanical Gardens hosted a class Friday morning that covered everything from garden aesthetics to water harvesting, showing that anyone can landscape.

“Once you understand the environment here, you can be on your own very successfully,” Garden Artistry Tucson Owner Phyllis Tampio said.

It also may be easier to maintain than the traditional green lawn.

“I think it’s a real win-win to grow the things that naturally grow here,” Rogerson said. “Are they prickly? Yes, but you don’t have to mow them every week. In fact, you barely have to water them.”

While keeping our shrinking water supply at the front of our minds and out of our front yards.

“I’m very encouraged because I think that these residential areas have done a great job to have a conscience about water use,” Tampio said.

This class continues every Friday for the rest of the month until the beginning of November.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.