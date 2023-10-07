Advertise
UAPD searching for people of interest in recent carjacking

It happened on October 2 at the University of Arizona’s Highland Avenue parking garage on 1439 E. Helen Street.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Police Department is searching for two people of interest relating to a carjacking.

It happened on October 2 at the University of Arizona’s Highland Avenue parking garage on 1439 E. Helen Street. Police say security cameras captured two people entering the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Shortly after, cameras captured a Kia Optima exiting the garage, which was later reported as stolen.

There were also two additional vehicle break-ins, which included damage to windows and a steering column.

Anyone who can help identify the two people is asked to call The University of Arizona Police Department’s non-emergency number at (520)-621-8273 or 88-Crime, (520) 882-7463.

