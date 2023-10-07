Week 7 of high school football in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week seven.
Friday, Oct 6
Salpointe Catholic 29, Corona Del Sol 20
Cienega at Casa Grande
Buena 36, Desert View 14
Ironwood Ridge 37, Tucson High 22
Maricopa 41, Nogales 0
Mountain View 35, Flowing Wells 14
Sunnyside 7 Marana 6
Canyon del Oro 50, Catalina Foothills 14
Douglas 27, Cholla 0
Amphi at Empire
Mica Mountain at Pueblo
Vista Grande 54, Rincon 14
Rio Rico 38, Sahuarita 8
Walden Grove 51, Sahuaro 8
Morenci 14, Pusch Ridge 7
Thatcher 27, Sabino20
Bisbee 74, Palo Verde 26
Phoenix Christian 40, Benson 14
Tombstone 69, Catalina 0
Willcox 7, Tanque Verde 0
Fort Thomas at St. David
