Week 7 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for high school football week seven.

Friday, Oct 6

Salpointe Catholic 29, Corona Del Sol 20

Cienega at Casa Grande

Buena 36, Desert View 14

Ironwood Ridge 37, Tucson High 22

Maricopa 41, Nogales 0

Mountain View 35, Flowing Wells 14

Sunnyside 7 Marana 6

Canyon del Oro 50, Catalina Foothills 14

Douglas 27, Cholla 0

Amphi at Empire

Mica Mountain at Pueblo

Vista Grande 54, Rincon 14

Rio Rico 38, Sahuarita 8

Walden Grove 51, Sahuaro 8

Morenci 14, Pusch Ridge 7

Thatcher 27, Sabino20

Bisbee 74, Palo Verde 26

Phoenix Christian 40, Benson 14

Tombstone 69, Catalina 0

Willcox 7, Tanque Verde 0

Fort Thomas at St. David

