FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Settling into fall-like temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – To start the week, we finally had fall-like temps that we haven’t felt in 5 months! Then, starting Thursday, it turned into summer again, with record-tying temps yesterday and the warmest October low on record this morning. Luckily, the highs today were a bit cooler. Tomorrow will be less windy & a tad cooler, making it a great day to participate in the many fall/Halloween events around the region, like the Marana Pumpkin Patch. Temps will continue to dip into the low 90s by this week and maybe even into the high 80s by the end of the week.

Finally, the region received some measurable rainfall with storm complex impacting central Pima County. That area of showers & storms will continue to fizzle out throughout the night. Tomorrow, there is a slight chance of showers in the region, with the threat of rain becoming nearly nonexistent through this week.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 68 & a high of 94. Slight chance of showers in the region

MONDAY: Clear with a morning low of 69 & a high of 93.

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 92.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 91.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 62 & a high of 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 61 & a high of 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 63 & a high of 91.

