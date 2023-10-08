Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly warmer than average temps Sunday

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The high temperature in Tucson will be 92 degrees. It’s cooler than it was yesterday, but still three degrees warmer than the average for this time of year. There will be also be light winds and partly cloudy skies. The low 90′s will stick around over the next couple of days, before cooling into the high 80s starting Thursday.

