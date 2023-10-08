Giant Magellan telescope reaches milestone at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona School of Astronomy is celebrating another milestone in their work to create the Giant Magellan Telescope.

The seventh and final mirror of the telescope has just reached its peak temperature while casting and will eventually be used to see the earliest parts of galaxies light years away.

“This is the last one we need to complete the telescope,” University of Arizona School of Astronomy Director Buell Jannuzi said.

A telescope that will be able to retrieve images from galaxies to see their beginnings and hopefully find some surprises along the way.

“If we want to look for signs of life in the atmospheres of distant planets, we need these giant telescopes,” Jannuzi said.

The years-long process still has plenty of work to do day by day.

“Today is the day that we melt the glass that we use to form this gigantic honey comb structure,” mirror polishing project scientist Buddy Martin said. “28 feet in diameter, but only 1/5 the weight of a solid mirror that size.”

The entire project with thousands of scientists involved is expected to be completed by the end of this decade.

“Everybody involved in this cares about the product of these mirrors, the product of this telescope, which is what we’re going to learn about the universe,” Martin said.

However, the hard work team members are putting in now, will create another successful Tucson mission that will advance science for the next generations to come.

“This is a part of the wonderfully rich heritage of space science at the University of Arizona,” Jannuzi said.

The mirror that’s in the furnace will take about 3 months to cool down and it will be ready to start polishing after that.

