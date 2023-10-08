Hispanic owned businesses expect customers to increase after summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - From September 15 through October 15, people are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

From Mexico to Colombia, Latinos are celebrating their history and cultures. For many in southern Arizona and worldwide, they are also celebrating their economic impact.

Hispanic owned businesses are predicted to make up 29 percent of the nation’s economy by 2050, and more than 20 percent of businesses report they are doing better now than before the pandemic.

What better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month then to head to local food favorites? Lucky for southern Arizonans, Tucson is a foodie’s paradise.

“My favorite part is making the Sonoran Hot Dogs,” said Ramon Bringas, from La Carreta Del Rorro. “I can tell by their face when they take the first bite, I can tell right away they love it, and they’re pretty happy.”

La Carreta del Rorro is located on Cortaro Road and Hartman Lane, right off of I-10.

Cooking up Sonoran Dogs since 2014, Ramon says business at La Carreta Del Rorro has been great, even winning the award for the best Sonoran hot Dog in 2017.

He says he notices a drop in customers during the summer months.

“I would say from September through May, that’s the best season in Tucson for businesses like this,” he said.

Other food trucks also experienced the same issue, hoping customers will come more often during cooler temps.

Taqueria El Chikitin has actually had to adjust their hours due to the heat this past summer.

“We try,” said Chef Arturo Hernandez. “Working during the summer, we cut hours because it’s too hot and we don’t have good business, so we’re only open during the daytime. In wintertime, we’re open all day long.”

Located at 3040 Grant Road, Taqueria El Chikitin’s specialty is, you guess it, tacos!

Selling out every day, Chef Hernandez says patrons are starting to gravitate toward food trucks for a more affordable experience than some sit down restaurants.

“I think Latino food right now, it’s at the very top,” Hernandez said. “You know, everyone wants to try tacos and quesabirria, but in our case, I think the people like it when they come and eat, and don’t spend a lot of money.”

