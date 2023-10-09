Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old in Iowa was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semitruck.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semitruck.

Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after it was found...
PCSD investigating single-vehicle crash on Gates Pass
The company Fondomonte Arizona leases thousands of acres of state land in the Butler Valley.
Governor Hobbs terminates Saudi-owned Fondomonte lease, announces nonrenewal of 3 others

Latest News

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Woman prescribed ‘new cat’ by heart doctor after she showed up to appointment feeling down
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Sandra Kraykovich and Elizabeth Kraykovich
Woman gets probation for granddaughter’s death in Tucson
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at...
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader