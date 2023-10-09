Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

“Celebrate SaludArte” bringing the community together for public health and art

By 13 News Staff and Alex Valdez
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County community is getting the chance to come together to learn more about public health and art.

The Pima County Health Department and the Arts Foundation of Tucson are hosting “Celebrate SaludArte,” an opportunity to discuss wellness, all while seeing free pieces of art.

The health and art event will be held in every single district in Pima County as a way to bring more resources to the community.

The third “SaludArte Art” Wellness event was held on Oct. 8th at Manzanita Park in District 5. Community-inspired artwork, live performances, and many health resources will be present at each celebration, according to organizers.

Local artists will also unveil temporary art installations at each celebration.

“This is a first-time thing where the community has a chance to codesign public artwork with the artist that they select,” said Sadie Shaw, the Community Design Manager for the Arts Foundation of Arizona.

Organizers say these community gatherings aim to bring more people together to promote health in a personal and culturally relevant way.

“I wish projects were more like this and I want to continue thinking about how to work this way more,” Artist Karlito Miller-Espinosa (MataRuda) said. “Where you interact with the people who are in your community, where you listen and you share and exchange stories in different ways and you create work.”

  1. District 2 Celebration: Sunday, Oct. 15th, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Madge Utterback Middle School.
  2. District 3 Celebration, October 28th, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Ajo Plaza.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after it was found...
PCSD investigating single-vehicle crash on Gates Pass
The company Fondomonte Arizona leases thousands of acres of state land in the Butler Valley.
Governor Hobbs terminates Saudi-owned Fondomonte lease, announces nonrenewal of 3 others

Latest News

13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Reid Park remains closed after officer-involved shooting
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
Sandra Kraykovich and Elizabeth Kraykovich
Woman gets probation for granddaughter’s death in Tucson
Tucson’s Jewish and Palestinian community responds to war in Israel
Tucson’s Jewish and Palestinian community responds to war in Israel