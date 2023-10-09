“Celebrate SaludArte” bringing the community together for public health and art

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County community is getting the chance to come together to learn more about public health and art.

The Pima County Health Department and the Arts Foundation of Tucson are hosting “Celebrate SaludArte,” an opportunity to discuss wellness, all while seeing free pieces of art.

The health and art event will be held in every single district in Pima County as a way to bring more resources to the community.

The third “SaludArte Art” Wellness event was held on Oct. 8th at Manzanita Park in District 5. Community-inspired artwork, live performances, and many health resources will be present at each celebration, according to organizers.

Local artists will also unveil temporary art installations at each celebration.

“This is a first-time thing where the community has a chance to codesign public artwork with the artist that they select,” said Sadie Shaw, the Community Design Manager for the Arts Foundation of Arizona.

Organizers say these community gatherings aim to bring more people together to promote health in a personal and culturally relevant way.

“I wish projects were more like this and I want to continue thinking about how to work this way more,” Artist Karlito Miller-Espinosa (MataRuda) said. “Where you interact with the people who are in your community, where you listen and you share and exchange stories in different ways and you create work.”

District 2 Celebration: Sunday, Oct. 15th, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Madge Utterback Middle School. District 3 Celebration, October 28th, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Ajo Plaza.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.