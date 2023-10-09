Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like conditions settle back in

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – What will it be? Summer or Fall? We felt two different seasons within the last week, with fall-like conditions to start this week & summer-like conditions thereafter. It appears that we will finally be settling into a more long-term fall-like pattern, starting this week, with temps dipping into the mid-low 90s & then the high 80s by late this week. Also, we’re keeping an eye on potentially some very windy days on Wednesday & Thursday.

Shower & storm chances will be reserved for areas north of the region through tonight. Slight shower/storm chances for areas south, east, and north of Tucson for tomorrow. Drier conditions settle in from there on out.

Mostly clear conditions for many in the area this evening through tomorrow evening should allow for great viewing conditions for the Draconid meteor shower

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 68 & a high of 94. Slight chance of showers in the region

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 66 & a high of 92.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 92. Windy

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 62 & a high of 88. Windy

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 62 & a high of 88.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 92.

