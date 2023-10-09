Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer than average start to the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Highs Monday will once again warm several degrees above normal under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be just enough moisture to spark a few spotty showers and storms by the afternoon – especially over higher terrain. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the low to mid 90s with wind gusts picking up starting Wednesday. A system off to our north will knock highs back into the 80s Thursday and Friday before we warm right back up for the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

