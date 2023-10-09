Advertise
Suspect arrested in Pinal County shooting death

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a shooting death Saturday night, October 7.

PCSO says deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Gym Bar and Grill on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley just before midnight.

Deputies were flagged down by witnesses near east Copper Mine Road and north Epidote Drive.

Witnesses directed the deputy in the direction of the suspect, who was walking nearby. The suspect was taken into custody and the firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Additional deputies were at the scene of the shooting, providing lifesaving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa, later died at the hospital.

The suspect, 45-year-old Travis Armstrong, has been booked into the Pinal County Jail where he faces charges of second degree murder.

