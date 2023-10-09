Suspect arrested in Pinal County shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a shooting death Saturday night, October 7.

PCSO says deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Gym Bar and Grill on Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley just before midnight.

Deputies were flagged down by witnesses near east Copper Mine Road and north Epidote Drive.

Witnesses directed the deputy in the direction of the suspect, who was walking nearby. The suspect was taken into custody and the firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Additional deputies were at the scene of the shooting, providing lifesaving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Rogelio Ochoa, later died at the hospital.

The suspect, 45-year-old Travis Armstrong, has been booked into the Pinal County Jail where he faces charges of second degree murder.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.