Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen will spend at least 25 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson in 2021.

Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 18, was in court Friday, Oct. 6, to be sentenced on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm and endangerment.

Pichardo was convicted in September in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Andres Guillermo Franco on Nov. 2, 2021.

The Tucson Police Department said Pichardo and Franco got into a verbal confrontation before the shooting at an apartment complex near East 29th Street and South Swan Road.

