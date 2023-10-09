Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting

Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An officer-involved shooting in Tucson ended with a suspect being shot.

TPD says officers responded to Reid Park about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 8, after receiving reports of a man in crisis.

Police say the man was armed with a firearm.

As a precaution, TPD says officers evacuated the park and surrounding areas.

TPD says personnel on the scene included hostage and crisis negotiators, SWAT and K9.

Police say shortly after midnight, shots were fired and the suspect was shot.

A K9 officer was also shot.

TPD says the suspect was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The K9 was also shot and was taken to Valley Animal Hospital for treatment.

Police say the area around the park is expected to be closed down for several hours.

