Tucson’s Jewish and Palestinian community responds to war in Israel

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The conflict in Israel is impacting people across the globe including southern Arizona.

The feelings that came from the news breaking Saturday morning were universal.

“It’s a really scary moment for our family and friends and people in Israel,” Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona Interim CEO Emily Richman said.

“I was very sad and shocked knowing a lot of innocent people are going to suffer,” Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance Volunteer Coordinator Mohyeddin Abdulaziz said.

With Israel being over 7,000 miles away from Tucson, it’s easy for people to feel helpless.

“It’s just absolutely horrific what’s going on in Israel with this terrorist attack and I’m scared,” Richman said. “Wanted to reach out to all of our family and friends there, see what was going on, if there was any way that we could help.”

Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona is seeking donations to help aid Israel from across the world, hoping to pay for funeral funds, mental health services, reconstruction, and more.

“These are citizens,” Richman said. “These are civilians who are targeted and they’re humans just like all of us.”

On other side – Palestinians in Tucson want to use this moment and these immediate reactions to shine light on their desire for policy change in the U.S.

“Killing innocent people, Israelis and Palestinians is the direct consequence of our own government’s foreign policy. The unconditional support of Israel gives it no incentive to work for peace,” Abdulaziz said

All eyes have been on this battle overseas – but both groups say retaliation here at home – is a big worry.

“It’s something that I know our security teams are looking at and monitoring and our organizations are monitoring,” Richman said. “I think there’s always that opportunity for antisemitism is at the highest rate it’s been for many many years.. and so I think it’s really important to keep an eye out for that.”

However, for both Israelis and Palestinians in the Old Pueblo – the overall vision remains the same.

In order to come to a resolution -- violence and aggression aren’t the solution.

“We need to be helping each other, protecting each other. That’s how we make change,” Abdulaziz said. “Change doesn’t come through conflict. It comes through cooperation and collaboration.”

