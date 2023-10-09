Woman gets probation for granddaughter’s death in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of her granddaughter in Tucson last year.

Elizabeth Ann Kraykovich was in court Monday, Oct. 9, and was given probation for seven years and 100 hours of community service.

Elizabeth Kraykovich and her daughter Sandra Marie Kraykovich were arrested in March 2022 after Sandra’s 9-year-old daughter was found dead at an apartment complex near East Golf Links and South Pantano Road.

The victim was found dead with a “large amount of bugs (covering) her face” and an “enormous amount of lice in her hair.”

One of the older siblings of the victim told investigators that mouthwash had been used to try to treat the lice.

Sandra Kraykovich, who has a competency hearing set for Monday, Oct. 23. told investigators her child suffered from anemia and had been sick for more than a week. The child had been vomiting, along with having a fever, headache, difficulty breathing and balance issues.

Other messages indicated the child had actually been sick two weeks before her death.

Investigators said the home was “dirty” and in a “general state of disarray.”

Sandra Kraykovich told investigators that she knew if she had gotten her daughter medical care, she would still be alive. She told them she should have gotten help, but didn’t because of the lice infestation.

