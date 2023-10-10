Advocacy Center Lori’s Place celebrates reopening in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (13 News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It comes as a long-time victim’s advocacy center re-opens in Sierra Vista. Lori’s Place was established in 2016 aiming to create a safe space for victims to receive a medical exam and be interviewed by professionals.

“Lori’s Place is a one-stop location for resources all in one location,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Chris Heiser said during an interview with 13 News. He’s been involved with Lori’s Place since it opened in 2016 and said he’s seen the impact Lori’s Place has on the community firsthand.

“It’s really important for victims and law enforcement to bring the victims here to get care. They can undergo a forensic medical exam, child forensic interview, and be connected with advocacy services right away,” he explained.

Those services include medical exams that take place right in Lori’s Place, designed to help you feel more relaxed than your standard ER room.

Michelle Rutherford, the Marketing Director of Lori’s Place and the founder’s daughter, said that victims can come in and be examined by a licensed nurse with all the same equipment as a hospital.

That includes a machine that can detect bruises before they’ve surfaced.

“We see victims of assault, sexual assault, abuse, neglect, child abuse, human trafficking,” Rutherford explained. “We’ve done suicide and homicide notifications. Anybody who has had a traumatic event and needs out assistance we will help them.”

Lori’s Place also has a special room for the kids, with sensory walls, books, games, and a fish tank.

Just last year alone, Lori’s Place proved its worth in the community with a 100% success rate.

“Out of 83 child abuse cases, or 83 in cases involving children, all 83 of them were prosecuted and convicted,” Rutherford said. She said it’s all because of her staff. “Prior to Lori’s Place they would fall through the cracks. They would be seen in an ER and you wouldn’t know if there was follow-up. It was just hit and miss.”

Carolyn Umphrey, the Mayor Pro Tem of Sierra Vista, said while the results are clear. The impact goes far beyond even just these statistics in Southern Arizona.

“I don’t think we will ever really realize how much it’s helped us,” Umphrey said. “Because it’s not just the one victim and their family, and then the community that’s affected. Because even the children, even if they aren’t being directly victimized in the household. When this happens, it lowers their grades in school and they carry that with them throughout society.”

Lori’s Place is seeking both physical donations and monetary ones. If you’d like to donate or learn how you can volunteer, you can learn more here.

