Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Construction school builds skilled, debt-free workers

Idea’l Trade Institute seeks to fill the void for both skilled workers and affordable housing
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As Tucson deals with a lack of affordable housing, a small business is building a firm foundation for the future. Students at Idea’l Trade Institute build the small modular homes inside at a southside location and then transport them to locations where the foundation has been set. The goal is to provide affordable housing and skilled workers who can do it.

“It’s like ground up so we’ve done like plumbing framing electrical so far,” said Brooke Templeton, a student at Idea’l Trade Institute.

Brooke Templeton and Christian Gonzalez were building a foundation on the north side. They are just a few students at Idea’l Trade Institute who are constructing modular and tiny homes and gaining experience.

“So I started four months ago with Brooke and I’m 47 and I see the potential in learning the trades,” Gonzalez said.

“We are trying to teach the next generation of craftsman how to build,” said Clay Abernathy, owner of Idea’l Institute.

Abernathy seeks to fill two demands with Idea’l Trade Institute: affordable housing and the skilled labor to build it.

“So we want to teach the next generation of craftsmen on how to build homes by building homes. And so we take and we sell those units off and then we take that money back in and put it back in the school so they graduate debt free, six months, and they will have built 15 to 25 homes in that six-month period of time,” Abernathy said.

“I thought it sounded cool to be able to learn everything,” Templeton said.

In two more months, Templeton and Gonzales will graduate debt-free and equipped with the skills and tools to go to work.

“We’re actually giving back and doing things for homeowners and whatnot, and you feel like you’re paying it forward if you will,” Gonzalez said.

They’ve built and sold about 72 homes so far. Most of them have been sold in Utah. The permitting there is much faster there than in Arizona, according to Abernathy.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after it was found...
PCSD investigating single-vehicle crash on Gates Pass
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father

Latest News

13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top headlines for 7:30 p.m.
According to 13 News crew on the scene, a fire is burning off the roadway east of Silverbell...
Northwest Fire battling blaze near Ina and Silverbell
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
What the Tech? Netflix secret codes
What the Tech? Netflix secret codes