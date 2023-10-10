Construction school builds skilled, debt-free workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As Tucson deals with a lack of affordable housing, a small business is building a firm foundation for the future. Students at Idea’l Trade Institute build the small modular homes inside at a southside location and then transport them to locations where the foundation has been set. The goal is to provide affordable housing and skilled workers who can do it.

“It’s like ground up so we’ve done like plumbing framing electrical so far,” said Brooke Templeton, a student at Idea’l Trade Institute.

Brooke Templeton and Christian Gonzalez were building a foundation on the north side. They are just a few students at Idea’l Trade Institute who are constructing modular and tiny homes and gaining experience.

“So I started four months ago with Brooke and I’m 47 and I see the potential in learning the trades,” Gonzalez said.

“We are trying to teach the next generation of craftsman how to build,” said Clay Abernathy, owner of Idea’l Institute.

Abernathy seeks to fill two demands with Idea’l Trade Institute: affordable housing and the skilled labor to build it.

“So we want to teach the next generation of craftsmen on how to build homes by building homes. And so we take and we sell those units off and then we take that money back in and put it back in the school so they graduate debt free, six months, and they will have built 15 to 25 homes in that six-month period of time,” Abernathy said.

“I thought it sounded cool to be able to learn everything,” Templeton said.

In two more months, Templeton and Gonzales will graduate debt-free and equipped with the skills and tools to go to work.

“We’re actually giving back and doing things for homeowners and whatnot, and you feel like you’re paying it forward if you will,” Gonzalez said.

They’ve built and sold about 72 homes so far. Most of them have been sold in Utah. The permitting there is much faster there than in Arizona, according to Abernathy.

