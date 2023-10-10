TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 near Willcox.

DPS says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near milepost 354.

DPS says the driver of a semi suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control and crash into a tractor trailer carrying ammonia.

A passenger in the tractor trailer carrying ammonia was killed and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox (Willcox Police)

DPS says the at fault driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

DPS says the trailer carrying ammonia was damaged but was not leaking.

At 12 p.m. DPS told 13 News they hoped to reopen eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 354 within about three hours.

