Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox(Willcox Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 10 near Willcox.

DPS says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near milepost 354.

DPS says the driver of a semi suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control and crash into a tractor trailer carrying ammonia.

A passenger in the tractor trailer carrying ammonia was killed and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-10 near Willcox(Willcox Police)

DPS says the at fault driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

DPS says the trailer carrying ammonia was damaged but was not leaking.

At 12 p.m. DPS told 13 News they hoped to reopen eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 354 within about three hours.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after it was found...
PCSD investigating single-vehicle crash on Gates Pass
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father

Latest News

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Swan, Broadway
TPD says a man was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities investigating shooting near Alvernon, Valencia in Tucson
Second ultrasound school location now open in Tucson.
New ultrasound school ready to bring more sonographers to Southern Arizona
Southern Arizona showing solidarity for Israelis and Palestinians
Southern Arizona showing solidarity for Israelis and Palestinians