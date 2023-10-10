Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Firefighter candidate dies after suffering medical episode during training exercise, officials say

Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin collapsed while running in a physical fitness...
Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin collapsed while running in a physical fitness test.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York man training to be a firefighter has died.

New York Fire Department officials said Alexander Griffin experienced a medical episode while recently participating in a run while trying out for the department.

He received immediate medical care and was transported to the hospital. However, the 32-year-old was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” a fire department spokesperson shared.

According to reports, Griffin was training for his required ability qualification certification for a spot in an upcoming academy class.

The Griffin family has set up a GoFundMe account for assistance since the man’s death.

According to organizer Jesse Collado, Griffin leaves behind a wife, a mother, and a brother who is a New York firefighter.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing. He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams,” the family shared.

Griffin’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Thursday in Queens.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after it was found...
PCSD investigating single-vehicle crash on Gates Pass

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas prepares for inmate’s execution in hopes that Supreme Court allows it to happen
FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to...
Rep. George Santos charged with stealing donor IDs, making unauthorized charges to their credit cards
What the Tech? 23 and Me data leak
What the Tech? 23 and Me data leak
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
2 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire in mobile gun range trailer