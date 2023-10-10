FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps and gusty winds on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will run several degrees above average through mid-week before a passing weather system brings strong gusty winds Wednesday and cooling Thursday into Friday. Temps may climb back to near record levels again early next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

