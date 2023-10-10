Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST-Warmer than average high temperatures continue

By Mark Murray
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A few lucky folks saw a brief shower on Monday, but that’s it for our rain chances for the remainder of the week as drier air moves in from the west overnight. For now, temperatures will continue to run several degrees warmer than our average high of 88° for this time of year.

As an upper-level area of lower pressure passes well to our north on Wednesday and Thursday, our winds across southern Arizona will increase.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for a portion of our viewing area for Wednesday, as we’ll see gusts to nearly 35 mph combined with a low relative humidity of less than 20%.

Our high temperatures briefly drop into the 80s on Thursday and Friday. 

A ridge of high pressures builds back over the weekend, kicking off a warming trend that may lead to near-record high temperatures early next week.

