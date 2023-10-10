Indigenous People’s Day gets pushback at the Pima County Board of Supervisors

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tempe and Phoenix have established Indigenous People’s Day as a paid holiday for the first time.

Seventeen states observe Indigenous People’s Day in some form.

In 2021, President Biden signed a Presidential Proclamation recognizing Indigenous People’s Day.

But the federal holiday is still Columbus Day.

Since it was first introduced, some pushback has been against Indigenous People’s Day replacing Columbus Day.

There is confusion as to whether it will replace it or whether it will exist alongside it.

Pima County recognizes Indigenous People’s Day and has since 2015.

But Pima County is fully immersed in indigenous history and customs.

Tucson and Pima County sit on ancestral, indigenous land which goes back 4,500 years.

“I have a motion and a second, all in favor, say aye,” said Adelita Grijalva when she was introducing a proclamation recognizing the indigenous day.

There were four ayes, but when she said opposed, there was a very loud “opposed” proclaimed by District 4 Republican Supervisor Steve Christy.

It’s so rare that a supervisor votes no on a proclamation that Grijalva said, “I was taken by surprise.” She also added, “it was disrespectful.”

District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz called it “disgusting.”

“Item passes four to one with Supervisor Christy voting no on Indigenous People’s Day,” Grijalva said from the dais.

Why Christy voted no was never revealed in the meeting and our request for an interview or a statement was turned down.

But it is not unusual for some to oppose it, feeling it’s crowding out Columbus Day. Whether that’s why Christy voted against it, we don’t know.

But if it is, many indigenous people say that’s a misreading.

“So we are constantly having to educate folks to recognize that we are still here, that we have influence,” said Gabriella Cezares-Kelly, a member of the O’odham nation and the Pima County Recorder. “Even this very land that you’re on right now is traditional lands, Ts-iuk-shan, Tucson. Tucson comes from our language. Pima. Ali-sonak, Arizona. All of these words come from our language and so you are always surrounded by our influence.”

“Therefore be it resolved that the Pima county board of supervisors, hereby, recognizes Monday, October 9th to be Indigenous People’s Day,” Grijalva said at the end of the proclamation.

But also last year, the county instituted a land acknowledgment statement that is read before each meeting, acknowledging that the indigenous people have been stewards of the land for millennia.

“On behalf of Pima County residents, we honor the tribal nations who have served as caretakers of this land from time immemorial and respectfully acknowledge the ancestral homelands of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the multi-millennial presence of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe within Pima County,” the statement reads. “Consistent with Pima County’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, we strive toward building equal-partner relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.