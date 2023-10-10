Local expert shares brief history of Israel and Hamas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The attack on Israel may have come by surprise, but the relationship between Hamas and Israel is long and complicated.

A local expert says the conflict between Hamas and Israel goes as far back as 2007 when Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip.

“Since then, occasionally, pretty often, Israel is rocketed, bombarded, by its neighbor, Gaza,” said Doctor Anat Balint with the Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Arizona.

But even before that, Israel found itself in constant conflict with Palestine.

Doctor Balint explained, “1967 is the year of the 6 Days War when Israel was attacked all around its borders by its neighboring countries. Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon. They won a victory and conquered territories, among them Gaza, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights in the South.”

Nearly 40 years of conflict led to a historic disengagement from Gaza, which Doctor Balint remembers well.

“I, as a journalist, covered the disengagement from the Gaza strip in the year of 2005.”

That led to villages on the border being very close to Gaza and later being influenced by it.

“After Israel disengaged from Gaza in 2005, these villages found themselves on a new border, very close to Gaza and this didn’t seem to be much of a problem. I mean, many of the people there supported the disengagement from Gaza. Then they started to get rockets from Hamas.”

Then came Hamas’ attack on Israel, which Doctor Balint says is “the biggest disaster in the history of Israel.”

“There are no words to describe how I feel as an Israeli following this. And when I say following, I’m at a distance but also totally there.”

One of the other things Doctor Balint emphasized was just how close the Gaza Strip is to populated areas in Israel.

In fact, she told 13 News her brother lives in a town just 45 minutes north of the Gaza Strip.

