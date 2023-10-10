Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Swan, Broadway

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash near Swan and Broadway in Tucson late Monday, Oct. 9.

The Tucosn Police Department said the man may have lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

The TPD said the incident is under investigation.

