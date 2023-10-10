New ultrasound school ready to bring more sonographers to Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There’s a new push to get more students to join the medical field, specifically sonographers.

That’s why the Arizona Heart Foundation has opened up its second school of cardiac and vascular ultrasound. The goal is to get more sonographers in our community and around the country.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, by next year there will be a need for more than 27,000 more sonographers, nearly a 25% increase.

The Arizona Heart Foundation says they opened this second location because of the growing demand for sonographers in Tucson. They add many hospitals and clinics would reach out to them for more help.

This is a 12 month accelerated program and everyday students spend about three to four hours in class and then also three to four hours in lab to practice what they’ve learned.

Almost 90% of students have a job lined up after school. The shortage hits southern Arizona harder than most places because of the lack of resources and ability to train people further south.

“There is a high demand especially in Tucson being so close to the border with Mexico, we have so many bordering towns that just simply don’t have access to the colleges that require accreditation purposes for our CCI for registered cardiac or vascular sonographers,” cardiac and vascular sonographer and instructor at the Arizona Heart Foundation Mikel Gutierrez said. “So, we want to be able to produce high quality students so the field can get the adequate people that they need.”

