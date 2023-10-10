Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Sierra Vista man arrested on domestic violence charges following standoff on Monday

Jesse Colin Wilmot
Jesse Colin Wilmot(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on Monday, Oct. 9, for numerous domestic violence charges after an hour-long standoff at a local residence in the 2700 block of Player Avenue.

According to Sierra Vista Police, a domestic violence altercation began at about 3:30 a.m. when 47-year-old Sierra Vista resident Jesse Colin Wilmot became angry because the victim in this incident let their dogs outside, which woke Wilmot up.

Sierra Vista Police said Wilmot allegedly threatened to kill the dogs and then stabbed a mattress with a knife while the victim was on the bed. He then stabbed a bedroom wall with the knife.

SVPD said the victim was able to exit the house and made a report with SVPD.

During the investigation, SVPD officers discovered there were two juveniles still in the house. Due to the serious nature of the report, the SVPD Special Response Team was activated and responded to the residence.

During a 60-minute standoff, Wilmot exited the residence and was given commands to surrender and lay down on the ground. Wilmot refused and threatened officers, so less lethal beanbag rounds were used to try and subdue him, according to SVPD.

Authorities said Wilmot was able to retreat into the house and he later exited into the backyard and again refused commands to surrender. A pepper ball weapon was used but had little effect.

An SVPD K9 unit was then used to take Wilmot to the ground, and he was then taken into custody.

“In cases of a potentially violent suspect, it is the SVPD policy to use less lethal options, whenever possible, to subdue the suspect,” SVPD Patrol Bureau Commander Lt. William Heiple says. “Less lethal options such as pepper balls, bean bag rounds, and K9 units limit the threat of death or serious injury to the suspect, innocent bystanders, and officers.”

SVPD said Wilmot is facing charges of domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, two counts of misconduct with a weapon, two counts of domestic violence criminal damage, and three counts of domestic violence disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail.

