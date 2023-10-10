Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Alvernon, Valencia

TPD says a man was taken to a local hospital.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at E. Camino Point Dr. and S. Cottontail Run Ave on Monday night, Oct. 9.

TPD says a man was taken to a local hospital.

Tucson Police says no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway.

