Tucson Police investigating shooting near Alvernon, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at E. Camino Point Dr. and S. Cottontail Run Ave on Monday night, Oct. 9.

TPD says a man was taken to a local hospital.

Tucson Police says no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway.

