Tucson Police investigating shooting near Alvernon, Valencia
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at E. Camino Point Dr. and S. Cottontail Run Ave on Monday night, Oct. 9.
TPD says a man was taken to a local hospital.
Tucson Police says no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway.
