$3 million HUD grant sent to UA, other universities for housing research

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three-million dollars is going toward a new housing resource center here in the southwest to help with housing challenges faced by Hispanics and underserved communities.

The University of Arizona is working with ASU, NAU and the University of New Mexico to try to determine why Hispanic and underserved communities might struggle with housing.

The first area of focus is housing affordability.

That means they’ll look at access people may or may not have to housing and how to help them.

The next is climate and making sure people can live in their houses during hot summers and also have access to things like water.

They’ll also take a look at the relationship between housing and health by making sure people have access to things like health care facilities.

”Housing quality, housing affordability, housing access are all huge issues in the southwest and all across the country,” University of Arizona lead for the ARCHES grant Daniel Kuhlmann said. “Being able to set up a center to target these issues and focus all of the great academic research at all of our institutions to study these issues is a very exciting opportunity and a very timely one too.”

The grant is already being used and $1 million of it was sent to the U of A for this three-year project.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.