Arizona Game and Fish warns about Halloween decorations and wildlife

Arizona Game and Fish warns about Halloween decorations and wildlife
Arizona Game and Fish warns about Halloween decorations and wildlife(AZ Game and Fish)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department wants to remind residents that Halloween pumpkins, as well as fall decorations like gourds or squash, can attract wildlife.

The department recommends that jack-o-lanterns and cornucopias be displayed off the ground, or indoors on window sills, and then discarded securely to help prevent encounters with wildlife.

“Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”

Using artificial pumpkins for outside is another option.

“Habituating wildlife to a human food source inevitably leads to conflicts with people and can result in serious harm in some cases,” said Urban Wildlife Specialist Locana de Souza of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Furthermore, unintentional or intentional feeding can cause problems for wildlife, such as obesity and malnutrition, and promote the spread of disease.”

It is illegal under state law (A.R.S. 13-2927) to feed wildlife in Pima, Maricopa, and Pinal counties, with the exception of birds as well as tree squirrels, which are rare at lower elevations. The maximum penalty is a $300 fine.

