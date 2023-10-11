FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds Wednesday usher in cooler temperatures Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Once again, highs Wednesday will warm several degrees above normal under mostly sunny skies. A weather system to our north will kick up wind gusts this afternoon with cooler temperatures filtering into southern Arizona Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this cool-down will be short-lived, as a ridge builds back over the region this weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Party cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

