FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds Wednesday usher in cooler temperatures Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Once again, highs Wednesday will warm several degrees above normal under mostly sunny skies. A weather system to our north will kick up wind gusts this afternoon with cooler temperatures filtering into southern Arizona Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this cool-down will be short-lived, as a ridge builds back over the region this weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Party cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

