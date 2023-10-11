Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST- Winds will increase tomorrow

By Mark Murray
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Winds will increase on Wednesday, leading to an elevated wildfire risk across southern Arizona. High temperatures will be 4-6 degrees above average for this time of year.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll enjoy highs in the upper 80s, which is closer to normal for October in Tucson.

But that won’t last long, as a large ridge of high pressure builds in over the weekend. By early next week, we’re back into the mid-90s with no rain in sight.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge
Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: Suspect, police K9 shot in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
NEW INFORMATION: Second victim dies in Santa Cruz County homicide case
Teen sentenced for deadly Tucson shooting

Latest News

Allie Potter October 10 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps and gusty winds on tap
FIRST ALERT FORECAST- Winds will increase tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST- Winds will increase tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST-Warmer than average high temperatures continue
FIRST ALERT FORECAST-Warmer than average high temperatures continue
Monday, October 9th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer than average start to the workweek