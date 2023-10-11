FIRST ALERT FORECAST- Winds will increase tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Winds will increase on Wednesday, leading to an elevated wildfire risk across southern Arizona. High temperatures will be 4-6 degrees above average for this time of year.

On Thursday and Friday, we’ll enjoy highs in the upper 80s, which is closer to normal for October in Tucson.

But that won’t last long, as a large ridge of high pressure builds in over the weekend. By early next week, we’re back into the mid-90s with no rain in sight.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.