Food bank expands locations beyond Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A local organization that helps people avoid hunger is expanding its services, and that includes scaling back in one location. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says it is responding to changing needs. It is adding some locations and handing over operations in Marana to another organization.

The CEO for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said that Marana will still have plenty of support, but it won’t be operating the resource center there much longer. That responsibility will be with another organization, as the food bank adds mobile distribution sites to expand its reach.

The efficiency at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is noteworthy to anyone who visits the distribution center. Almost three thousand boxes of food, almost 21 thousand pounds, were assembled in three hours by 24 volunteers on a Tuesday morning.

“We wanted to give back in a very physical and real, on-the-ground,” said Paul Tumarkin, who volunteered with coworkers from Tech Launch Arizona.

What’s assembled there will leave the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s distribution center for places across southern Arizona, like Marana.

“Our hope is to actually meet the community where they are,” explained Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Malea Chavez.

Chavez explained the Marana Resource Center has switched to drive-through service since the pandemic and about two-thirds of its traffic comes from Avra Valley and Picture Rocks, which is why the food bank is making changes.

“For us it makes sense, again, to meet people where they are and to make sure the community isn’t experiencing additional hardship or spending more gas or time and energy to get to us,” she said.

Starting next month, a mobile distribution site will be at the Avra Valley Fire District station on Silverbell Road and another at the community center in Picture Rocks. A partner organization will handle the Marana location.

“We are in no way, shape or form leaving the community. We want to make sure that people still have resources. We are just changing the way in which we meet people,” Chavez explained.

And that makes sure all the work of volunteers does its job.

“If we’re producing this food, we have to figure out ways to get it to them so that they can use it, so they can eat, and so having that kind of impact is incredibly meaningful for us,” Tumarkin said.

The other organization that will operate this Marana site isn’t public yet. That agreement has not been finalized and will likely be shared next week.

The address of the mobile distribution site in Picture Rocks is:

Picture Rocks Community Center

5615 N. Sanders Road

It will be active on Wednesday, November 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The address of the mobile distribution site in Avra Valley is:

Avra Valley Fire District Station 191

15790 W. Silverbell Road

Marana, AZ 85653

It will be active on Wednesday, November 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

