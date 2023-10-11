Kari Lake announces run as the race for Senate heats up

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Senate race is heating up, with another candidate hoping to get on the ballot.

Kari Lake officially kicked off her campaign in Phoenix, heating the already tight race in Arizona.

“Things are going to get so bad in one year. We are going to swamp them. Everybody is going to be voting Republican,” Lake said. “Washington D.C. needs some fighters and I’ll tell you I’m going to go there I know it’s going to be rough and tumble and ugly. I wish I didn’t have to stay in the arena, but I must.”

Also running for the senate race, Congressman Ruben Gallego is running as a Democrat and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is also running for the Republican bid.

“If Democrats win the Senate, they’ll pack the Supreme Court, legalize and fantasize, they’ll block President Trump’s agenda,” Lake said. “The stakes have never been higher, and President Trump needs some fighters with him in D.C.”

Lake will first have to beat Lamb in the Republican Primary before getting her name on the official ballot for the Senate Race.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, Sheriff Lamb released a statement welcoming Lake back to Arizona.

“There is only one proven conservative winner that is running for the U.S. Senate, and that is me...” adding, “I am a lifelong conservative who has dedicated my life to protecting Arizonans and keeping them safe when democrat policies make that job almost impossible.”

Former president Donald Trump even made an appearance on video to give his official endorsement to Lake.

“We have to have a big strong majority to help me push our American First agenda through and to push it through really fast,” Trump said. “That starts right here tonight by helping Kari Lake win in Arizona and she will win too, she is an amazing woman, respected by everybody .”

The winner of the Republican Primary will go on and face the Democratic opponent.

“I don’t want to be in the political arena, it’s disgusting,” Lake said. “We don’t have a choice right now. We need people who are willing to go back there and fight for us.”

Currently, Gallego is the only candidate as a Democrat running for the Arizona Senate seat.

In an interview, Gallego said this about Lake entering the race.

“What I hope is that we can have a very civil conversation about where Arizona and this country should be going, and about how we can actually find common solutions,” Gallego said. “What I expect is a very dangerous campaign of someone who is going to have some very extreme positions on some areas Arizonans want to find moderation on.”

During her announcement, Lake had this to say about her opponents.

“A vote for Sinema and a vote for Gallego is a vote for Biden-flation, Bidenomics, and Biden’s border insanity. We can’t do that,” Lake said.

Lake will face Sheriff Lamb in the Republican Primary next August. The election for Arizona’s Senate will be in November of 2024.

