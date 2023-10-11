Advertise
Kari Lake officially announces she’s running for US Senate

Kari Lake spoke to supporters during a rally on Tuesday.
Kari Lake spoke to supporters during a rally on Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After months of anticipation from supporters, Kari Lake officially threw her hat into the ring for the U.S. Senate. She made her candidacy official during a rally on Tuesday night in north Scottsdale. She looks to take over Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s position. Lake joins Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the Republican Senate primary.

Lake is an election results denier and a strong Donald Trump supporter. During her rally, a video was played of him endorsing her for the Senate. “When I’m back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate,” he said in the video. Another ally of Lake’s is Abe Hamadeh, who lost his bid to be Arizona attorney general to Democrat Kris Mayes, and he spoke at the Tuesday rally as well. The pair often appeared at rallies when Lake ran for governor and lost, a fact she didn’t mention while speaking to supporters.

During the rally, Lake talked about how much she misses Trump and his “mean tweets.” “Those mean tweets were keeping us safe,” she said. Lake also said how much people are fed up with where America is going. “(President) Joe Biden has us on a fast track to total destruction,” she said. She also talked about “open borders” and the fentanyl crisis.

Rumors swirled for months that Lake would run for the Senate. They were basically confirmed when a senior advisor said last month she was going to launch her campaign on Tuesday.

On the Democratic side, it’ll likely be U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego getting the nomination. He’s an Iraq War veteran and one of the most prominent Latino officials in Arizona. Lake has already had a confrontation with him in Phoenix. After sparring over social media last week, the two got into a verbal fight outside a bathroom at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

As for Sinema, the Independent hasn’t announced if she’s running for reelection.

