LIST: 2023 General Consolidated City/School District and Vail Elections

Pima County Recorder’s Office – Downtown

240 North Stone Avenue 10/11/2023 to 11/6/2023

8 am - 5 pm, Monday - Friday

Emergency Voting: 11/4 9 am - 3 pm & 11/6 8 am - 5 pm Tuesday, 11/7/2023

Election Day 6 am – 7 pm

Pima County Recorder’s Office -

Ballot Processing Center

6550 South Country Club Road 10/11/2023 to 11/6/2023

8 am – 5 pm, Monday - Friday

Emergency Voting: 11/4 9 am - 3 pm & 11/6 8 am - 5 pm Tuesday, 11/7/2023

Election Day 6 am – 7 pm

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center

800 East 12th Street 10/11/2023 to 11/6/2023

8 am – 5 pm, Monday - Friday

Emergency Voting: 11/4 9 am - 3 pm & 11/6 8 am - 5 pm Tuesday, 11/7/2023

Election Day 6 am – 7 pm