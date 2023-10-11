Advertise
Man arrested in lotto theft case in Oro Valley

Kristofer Evan Walden
Kristofer Evan Walden(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department arrested a man in connection with a lotto theft case.

In late September, a man jumped over the counter at a local convenience store and stole many lotto scratchers and cigarettes, according to OVPD.

A suspect was identified through an investigation conducted by the OVPD Community Action Team (CAT).

OVPD said Kristopher Evan Walden, a 45-year-old Tucson resident, was arrested without incident and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on charges of burglary 3rd degree (5 counts), trafficking in stolen property, and fraud schemes.

Chief Kara Riley said, “I am grateful for the hard work the men and women of OVPD do daily to keep our community safe, and it was demonstrated in this arrest. Their courageous and selfless dedication is very appreciated.”

