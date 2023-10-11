As temps cool, bicycle safety at the forefront

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With temperatures settling down and big events like Tour de Tucson just around the corner, more bicyclist are on the roadways.

“The message is quite simple and easier said than done, but really we have to just share the road with care. All of us,” said Frank Magos with the Tucson Police Department.

This year bicyclist fatalities haven’t changed.

“This time last year, we had five bicycle fatalities,” said Magos. “It’s the same this year. We’re at five right now.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department is reporting just one death and 11 crashes that have led to injuries. Both of those numbers are down from last year.

“We don’t want those numbers going up at all,” said Deputy Adam Schoonover with Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “So be aware, wear bright clothing, don’t think that people see you, and know the laws. Especially if you’re riding at night.”

Both departments emphasized the importance of making eye contact with drivers.

“Not everybody sees you,” said Deputy Schoonover. “You might have the right of way and think that you’re good. The driver does not see you, especially if the driver is texting or maybe changing the music. The simple fact is, they might not see you, you have the right of way, you go, and accidents happen. So don’t assume that everybody sees you.”

The numbers may not look that bad. Between TPD and the county there have been 6 bicyclist fatalities, but for Brendan Lyons, that’s not good enough.

“One life is too many. One life is way too many,” he said.

Lyons brought a non-profit called Look Save A Life to Tucson in 2012 to raise awareness for the safety of cyclists. He was hit by a car shortly after.

“We went out for a bike ride and a motorist, at 45 miles an hour, looked down to see who was calling, drifted into the bike lane and struck us from behind. I sustained very serious injuries, it took me away from my career, and i dedicated my life to making sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Lyons offered this advice to cyclists:

“Safety is everybody’s responsibility. I encourage cyclists to do everything they can to protect themselves. Keep your head on a swivel. Wear your helmet. Put lights on your bike if you’re in the early morning hours or late at night. It’s not worth it. It’s completely devastating to see the families who are left behind to pick up the pieces.”

One big initiative Look Save A Life is working on right now is bringing its message of cyclist safety to local schools. Their goal is to make sure new drivers stay focused on the roads.

