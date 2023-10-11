Advertise
TPD update on K-9 that was shot in officer-involved shooting at Reid Park

K-9 Raven
K-9 Raven(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department has released an update on K-9 Raven, that was shot in the officer-involved shooting at Reid Park on early Monday morning, Oct.9.

The TPD said officers aided Raven and transported him to the VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency Center with life-threatening injuries. They said the exceptional VCA Valley Animal Hospital team worked tirelessly to perform life-saving surgery on Raven.

“Thanks to the incredible work by Dr. Chirco, Dr. Perino, Dr. Chauvet, Dr. Saulnier-Boyd, Dr. Pashaian and techs Andrea, Cassidy, Bailey, Maddie, Diana, Emily, Gemma, Cait, Ro, Jessy, Autumn, and Perla, Raven was able to survive his injuries,” Tucson Police said in a statement.

The TPD said, “Today, Raven remains hospitalized with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition. Raven, who joined our TPD family in May, will turn three years old this month. This beautiful German Sheppard immediately bonded with his partner and was excelling at an advanced rate.”

Raven has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and has shown proficiency in building searches, area searches, criminal apprehension, and narcotics detection after receiving several hundred hours of training, according to TPD.

Tucson Police said, “It’s clear that Raven loves to work; however, he still takes time to relax at home, playing with his favorite Kong toy, and is a loving member of the family. Raven, with his partner by his side, is beginning the process to recovery.”

The Tucson Police Department said his serious injuries present complex challenges and the trajectory of his recovery remains unclear. TPD said, “this will not be a linear process, rather, it will be a dynamic, ever-changing journey.”

“The Tucson Police Department like to express heartfelt thanks to all individuals who have offered their support and well wishes during this trying period. Due to the nature of their training and specific diet, we are unable to accept donations of food, treats, or toys,” Officers said in a statement.

